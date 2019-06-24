UEFA and SIGA sign cooperation agreement

029 - New arrangement seeks to develop, protect and promote integrity in sport

UEFA has signed a cooperation agreement with the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) to encourage dialogue aimed at safeguarding the long-term integrity of the game in Europe.

The agreement aims to use the organisations' strengths to foster the development and implementation of the highest standards across sport in general, and football in particular, in the areas of good governance, integrity, ethics and the protection of vulnerable participants throughout Europe.

Speaking at the signing of the accord, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said:

"The challenges facing sport and society cannot be resolved by individual action.

"Knowledge-sharing and constructive dialogue are essential to make sure that organisations are in the best position to tackle those issues. This agreement with SIGA is therefore an important step in this direction."

SIGA CEO Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros added:

"This landmark Cooperation Agreement ushers in a new era for sport integrity. Founded on a strong reformist spirit, this agreement will give rise to an integrity programme of global standing and embed the highest standards of ethics and governance in the game across the European continent.

"UEFA and its President Aleksander Čeferin continue to blaze a trail for integrity in football. This is a shared pledge and sends a powerful signal to all organisations who care about integrity in sport. Now is the time to join with SIGA and UEFA, and support our proposals to deliver 'clean sport' at all levels."

Note to editors: The full cooperation agreement is available here.

About SIGA:

SIGA is the world's largest coalition in the field of sport's governance and integrity. Supported by more than 100 international multi-industry supporters, SIGA is an independent and neutral organisation whose mission is to bring about meaningful reforms and enhance the integrity of all sports through a set of universal standards operated by an independent and neutral body. SIGA is the only organisation to bring together sport, governments, academia, international organisations, sponsors, business, rights holders, NGOs and professional services companies, from every region in the world, around a common cause of fostering greater integrity throughout sport.

