Trabzonspor sanctioned for breach of settlement agreement

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has determined that Trabzonspor (TUR) failed to be break-even compliant as required by the settlement agreement, which they entered into on 20 May 2016.

As a result, the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber has sanctioned the club with an exclusion from participating in one (1) UEFA club competition for which they would otherwise qualify in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. However, this sanction will not take effect provided that the club is able to prove, by 15 October 2019, that it has fulfilled conditions with respect to restructuring its debt, implementing new national financial monitoring regulations and meeting targets with respect to its financial results for the 2019 financial year.

In the event that the exclusion does not take effect, the club will have 50% of the prize money earned from participation in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League permanently withheld.