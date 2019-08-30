Professional Football Strategy Council meets in Monaco

038 - The Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC) met on Thursday in Monaco.

Members exchanged views on competitive balance in European football. Specifically, a presentation which looked at financial revenue growth and distribution across the 55 UEFA associations, with a focus on the five main countries, was made.

FIFPro Europe presented its study ‘At the Limit: Player Workload in Elite Professional Men’s Football’, which examines the impact of the quantity, intensity and frequency of matches on players’ health and sporting performance.

Key features of the professionalisation of women’s football, including areas such as licensing, competitions, coaching, the use of technology, prize money and financial stability were extensively discussed.

Finally, there was an update on the ongoing reform of the player transfer system.

The PFSC comprises elected representatives of the four main stakeholder groups involved in European professional football: the clubs, via the European Club Association (ECA); the leagues, via European Leagues; the players, via FIFPro Division Europe; and UEFA, as the football governing body at European level. The body discusses issues of strategic importance for professional football in Europe and advises the UEFA Executive Committee accordingly.