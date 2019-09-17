UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Ljubljana meeting

041 – Grassroots event staged to launch UEFA Football in Schools programme

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting at the InterContinental Hotel, Slovenska cesta 59, Ljubljana in Slovenia on Tuesday 24 September 2019 from 13:30 to 17:00 CET.

Earlier in the day, starting at 09:00, a grassroots festival will be staged in the city centre of Ljubljana on Trg republike (Republic Square). School children from several European countries and football celebrities will be present to launch the new UEFA Football in Schools programme.

UEFA Executive Committee

The main points on the agenda are:

• Appointment of hosts for various UEFA finals:

– 2021, 2022 and 2023 UEFA Champions League finals

– 2021 UEFA Europa League final

– 2021 UEFA Super Cup

– UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

– UEFA youth championship final tournaments in 2021 and 2022

• UEFA EURO 2020 play-off and final draw regulations

A press conference, attended by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, is scheduled to take place following the conclusion of the meeting at the same location.

UEFA Football in Schools Festival

A grassroots festival will be held on Trg republike – one of Ljubljana's most iconic locations – to launch the UEFA Football in Schools programme. This new UEFA grassroots initiative aims to promote football as a social and educational tool, while ensuring football is accessible to all, without discrimination. Schools, as egalitarian institutions, are ideal partners for giving all children, irrespective of ability, gender, ethnicity or religion, the opportunity to learn how to play football in a safe environment.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and former football stars will participate in a seven-a-side match along with children from schools in Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia. Following the conclusion of the event, a mixed zone will be available for media at the venue.

Media interested in attending the press conference and/or the grassroots festival are requested to apply by filling in an application form before Friday 20 September at 12:00 CET.

A media working area equipped with WiFi will be available at the InterContinental Hotel. The press conference will be streamed live on UEFA.com.