UEFA solidarity payments: how they work

What is the objective of UEFA's solidarity payments?

Solidarity payments are distributed through national associations to clubs to invest in their youth development programmes and/or local community schemes:

Only clubs not participating in the group stage of either the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League are eligible for a share of solidarity payments.

These clubs must be running approved youth development programmes (in compliance with a national club licensing manual accredited by UEFA).

How is the money shared out?

Of the available amount, 80% is distributed to clubs of national associations that have at least one club participating in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The remaining 20% is distributed to national associations with no clubs in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

What else is UEFA doing to ensure revenue from its most successful club competitions reaches poorer clubs?

Of the available amount, 60% will be distributed in equal shares among all national associations and/or leagues.

The remaining 40% will be distributed according to the value of the TV market of each association in the UEFA Champions League. This results in greater benefits for clubs from non-top associations.

While the money is, in principle, for equal distribution among all top-division clubs not involved in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League group stages, national associations are free to propose the inclusion of lower-division clubs or alternative distribution criteria – provided it still goes towards the development of youth training.

How much will UEFA distribute in solidarity payments in 2018/19?

In total, €128.69m will be distributed to:

15 national associations with participants in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage (totalling €102.95m, compared with 17 national associations and €100.36m in 2017/18).

40 associations without participants in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage (totalling €25.73m, compared with 38 national associations and €25.09m in 2017/18).

These payments are based on the distribution system introduced three years ago. This was agreed by UEFA in close cooperation with the European Club Association (ECA).