HAPPY EURO YEAR – latest UEFA Direct out now

• The road to EURO 2020: As the eagerly awaited finals draw nearer, we review the qualifiers and the tournament draw in Bucharest.

• Munich – a host city with a heart: The football-mad Bavarian city is primed to welcome fans to a memorable football festival.

• Finnish fairy tale: After qualifying for their first ever EURO finals, Finland’s national team are preparing to conjure another surprise or two.

• Keane to succeed: Legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane talks about his transition from playing to coaching.

• Luis Rubiales: The UEFA vice-president, Royal Spanish Football Federation president and former professional player urges footballers to follow in his footsteps by gaining qualifications and preparing for a second career.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 188

• UEFA steps up training for female assistant referees

• Football Federations of the Future – the new UEFA Grow initiative for Europe’s national associations

• The UEFA Foundation for Children’s campaign to safeguard children’s rights

• News in brief from the 55 UEFA member associations