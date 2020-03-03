UEFA Congress meets in Amsterdam

010 - Rainer Koch elected to Executive Committee; Noël Le Graët elected to FIFA Council

The 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress was held today in Amsterdam and took the following decisions:

• The UEFA annual report 2018/19 was approved

• The 2018/19 financial statements and the budget for the 2020/21 financial year were approved

• Rainer Koch (Germany) was elected to the UEFA Executive Committee for a one-year term

• Noël Le Graët (France) was elected to the FIFA Council for a three-year term

• Several statutory amendments were approved and will enter into force on 1 July 2020

• The composition of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice was ratified

• The composition of the UEFA Governance and Compliance Committee was ratified

The next UEFA Congress will take place in Minsk, Belarus on 2 March 2021.