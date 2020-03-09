Update on UEFA competition matches

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, these upcoming UEFA club competition matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors.

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16:

• Paris Saint-Germain (France) – Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 11 March, 21:00 CET

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16:

• Olympiacos FC (Greece) – Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (England), 12 March, 21:00 CET

In addition, the UEFA Youth League match FC Internazionale Milano vs Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to be played on 11 March 2020 at 15:00 CET at FIGC National Team Technical Center, will not take place following the refusal to play of FC Internazionale Milano. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision regarding this matter in due course.

Any further update regarding other UEFA competition matches will be published on UEFA.com in due course.