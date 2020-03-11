Update on UEFA competition matches

Wednesday 11 March 2020

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches between Sevilla FC (Spain) – AS Roma (Italy) and FC Internazionale (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain) will not take place as scheduled.

As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow, 12 March 2020.

• Sevilla FC (Spain) – AS Roma (Italy)
• FC Internazionale (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain)

Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.

