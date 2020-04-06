Top women’s players give insights on how to #TrainAtHome and stay fit

In the light of recent changes to our routines, Together #WePlayStrong have launched a new content series, #TrainAtHome, in partnership with UEFA women’s football sponsor Visa. The series gives fans an insight into how some of the biggest names in women’s football have adapted their own lives, exercise routines and diets during this difficult period that the world finds itself in.

Working with #TeamVisa athletes, in addition to #WePlayStrong’s core squad of content creators, stars including Beth Mead (Arsenal, England), Nadia Nadim (PSG, Denmark) and Nikita Parris (Lyon, England) will be sharing their personal workouts that can be followed by anyone at home. The stars will also be sharing recipe ideas, as well as a daily vlog where they show how they are keeping themselves entertained while staying safe at home.

Changing perceptions of the women’s game, supporting the growth of participation and generating revenues are at the heart of the women’s football strategy. Together #WePlayStrong and Visa were keen to create a series that is both entertaining and enabling not only for football players, but also for fans of women’s football. With organic views of the content already surpassing 100k in the first couple of days, people certainly seem very keen to #TrainAtHome!

If you’d like to keep fit and healthy with #WePlayStrong, head to the Youtube channel every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday – you’ll already find tutorials from pro footballers Lisa Evans, Laura Feiersinger and Eunice Beckmann to get you started. You can also check out additional series content from @WePlayStrong on Instagram.