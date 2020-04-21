UEFA meets National Associations for update on ongoing works

UEFA today met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March.



A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.



The funding of National Associations through UEFA’s HatTrick programme was also discussed with UEFA reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned.



There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, although it is understood that there may be some special cases. With this in mind, UEFA is currently developing some guidelines concerning participation in its club competitions, in order to assist its member associations in case of a cancelled league or cup.



Any developments on the above topics would be announced after the UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday.