UEFA social responsibility activities central to 'purpose over profit'

"Purpose over profit" was one of the key messages delivered by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin at the latest UEFA Congress in Amsterdam.

At the core of this message is the organisation's commitment to harnessing the power of football to help a wide array of ethical initiatives, which is highlighted in our latest Football and Social Responsibility (FSR) Report.

The European Amputee Football Federation supports people with amputations or limb defects ©UEFA.com

Sustainable development and strong partnerships

UEFA's work focuses on a variety of issues, including:

Diversity and inclusion

The environment

Health and well-being

Child safeguarding

Human rights

Supporter relations

The UEFA Refugee Grant Scheme uses the power of football to bring people together ©UEFA.com

This reflects UEFA's desire to enhance the value of its core business while contributing to sustainable development in society.

UEFA's FSR unit addresses key issues through football in close partnership with member associations and expert organisations, the achievements of which are detailed throughout the 2018/19 Football and Social Responsibility Report.

Record of UEFA's commitments

"Each of these areas of activity encompasses a host of projects, devised and delivered in cooperation with a diverse range of partners, including UEFA member associations, clubs, political bodies, NGOs and academic institutions," said Mr Čeferin.

Helping tackle climate change remains an important focus for the UEFA FSR team ©UEFA.com

"This 2018/19 UEFA Football and Social Responsibility Report presents our priorities, projects and partners in detail. It should serve as a reference tool for others and a lasting record of UEFA's commitments in these areas.

"There is always space to grow and improve, and together with the national associations, we remain committed to enhancing the sustainable development of European football. We hope this report helps to spread and advance the messages it contains, leading to much needed behavioural change across Europe."

The report is available to view now in English, French and German.