UEFA social responsibility activities central to 'purpose over profit'
Tuesday 28 April 2020
Article summary
The latest FSR report showcases crucial commitments to using football's power for sustainable development.
Article top media content
Article body
"Purpose over profit" was one of the key messages delivered by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin at the latest UEFA Congress in Amsterdam.
At the core of this message is the organisation's commitment to harnessing the power of football to help a wide array of ethical initiatives, which is highlighted in our latest Football and Social Responsibility (FSR) Report.
Sustainable development and strong partnerships
UEFA's work focuses on a variety of issues, including:
- Diversity and inclusion
- The environment
- Health and well-being
- Child safeguarding
- Human rights
- Supporter relations
This reflects UEFA's desire to enhance the value of its core business while contributing to sustainable development in society.
UEFA's FSR unit addresses key issues through football in close partnership with member associations and expert organisations, the achievements of which are detailed throughout the 2018/19 Football and Social Responsibility Report.
Record of UEFA's commitments
"Each of these areas of activity encompasses a host of projects, devised and delivered in cooperation with a diverse range of partners, including UEFA member associations, clubs, political bodies, NGOs and academic institutions," said Mr Čeferin.
"This 2018/19 UEFA Football and Social Responsibility Report presents our priorities, projects and partners in detail. It should serve as a reference tool for others and a lasting record of UEFA's commitments in these areas.
"There is always space to grow and improve, and together with the national associations, we remain committed to enhancing the sustainable development of European football. We hope this report helps to spread and advance the messages it contains, leading to much needed behavioural change across Europe."
The report is available to view now in English, French and German.