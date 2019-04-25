Futsal is flourishing - Aleksander Čeferin

"European futsal can envisage a bright future as UEFA’s new strategy for the sport starts to have a significant impact.

Important decisions taken by UEFA for the club and national team game are enhancing futsal’s status and strengthening its appeal – and the signs are particularly promising for the club game on this continent.

Welcome to Almaty and Kazakhstan for the 2018/19 finals of the UEFA Futsal Champions League. These are the first finals to be staged after the competition’s name was changed from the UEFA Futsal Cup for the start of this season. The move certainly gives European club futsal the opportunity of greater exposure and an even higher profile.

We have no doubt that the strategic changes will raise futsal’s standing and, in particular, reinforce public awareness of European club futsal. This year’s finals are taking place at the impressive Almaty Arena, and the fans can certainly look forward to some excellent entertainment from the four teams – host club Kairat Almaty, Barça, Inter FS and Sporting Clube de Portugal. Enjoy the finals – and may the best team win!"

