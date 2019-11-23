UEFA President hosts IOC President

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin met IOC President Thomas Bach at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland to discuss matters of common interest for the world of sport, a few months before the start of the pan-European UEFA EURO 2020 and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Discussions centred on the challenges facing sport and society, with the rise of intolerance and prejudice manifesting itself both in sport and in life.

The two presidents also agreed to keep on regularly exchanging and sharing ideas in the future, so that both organisations could jointly address issues affecting the world of sport in order to find and implement solutions that can benefit sport, its stakeholders and fans at large.