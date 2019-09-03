2018/19 club competition technical reports - out now

Each UEFA club competition season has its specific tactical and technical trends – and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europe League technical reports for the 2018/19 season highlight significant developments on that front from an exciting campaign.

The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League technical report ©UEFA.com

The reports review the prevailing styles and strategies in depth, and highlight the teams and key players that shone in both competitions last season. The reports have been compiled thanks to input and comprehensive analysis provided by UEFA’s team of technical observers, experienced coaches and technicians in their own right.

The reports contain a wealth of statistical analysis, and aim to convey important information to coaches across the continent. They will be made available to Europe’s coaching community to help coaches stay aware of developments at the higher levels of the European club game – and will also certainly be an interesting read for football enthusiasts and the game’s statisticians.

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League technical reports, published in English, French and German, will also be available in digital form very soon. The digital versions will be published on uefa.com, and will also be ready to access on a new digital platform, www.uefatechnicalreports.com, which will contain interactive versions of the technical reports for various UEFA competitions.

The platform will be launched in mid-September.