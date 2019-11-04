Star line-up set for UEFA Elite Coaches' Forum

The 21st UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon on the afternoon of Monday, 11 November (14:00-18:30 CET).

The forum provides an opportunity for top European club coaches to exchange views on the major issues affecting European club competitions, as well as to discuss and make proposals to UEFA that may be of overall benefit to the European game.

Many of Europe’s leading coaches have been invited and among those who will attend, are:

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool FC), Maurizio Sarri (Juventus Football Club), Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid CF), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC), Carlo Ancelotti (SSC Napoli), Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint Germain), Erik ten Hag (AFC Ajax), Unai Emery (Arsenal FC), Sérgio Conceição (FC Porto), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United FC), Paulo Fonseca (AS Roma), Rudi Garcia (Olympique Lyonnais), José Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Mircea Lucescu.

Media interested in attending the mixed zone, scheduled to take place after the end of the forum, are requested to apply for accreditation by filling in the application form before Sunday, 10 November at 12:00 CET.

The media access into the House of European Football will only be granted from 16:00 CET onwards.