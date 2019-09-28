Keller takes the helm in Germany

Fritz Keller has been elected unanimously as the new president of the German Football Association (DFB) at the association's assembly in Frankfurt.

Keller, who previously served as president of Bundesliga club SC Freiburg, is the 13th president in the association's history. "I am very happy about this clear vote,” he said.

A very successful restaurant and hotel owner, Keller is also renowned as a winemaker. He has been on the board of SC Freiburg since 1994, becoming CEO in 2010 and president in 2014.

Looking ahead to his new role as DFB president, Keller intends to focus on the structural development of the association, especially with respect to economical and ideological aspects. He has pledged to further strengthen the framework which will allow for a healthy promotion of young talents, as well as building on the legacy created with regard to social responsibility.

The election of a new president follows another milestone in the DFB’s history: On Thursday, in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the DFB laid the cornerstone for the construction of the associations’ new headquarters and academy in Frankfurt.