UEFA Super Cup Fan Festival: What's happening in Helsinki

Kansalaistori Square is hosting the UEFA Super Cup Fan Festival on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt Wednesday night.

Located in the heart of the Finnish capital, the two-day celebration features music and live performances, special guests including Finnish football legends and much more.

Tuesday’s programme will feature:

- UEFA Super Cup trophy arrival with Paavo Arhinmäki (Deputy Mayor of Helsinki) and Markku Kanerva (Manager of the Finnish national team) at 11:00.

- Joona Toivio (former Finnish international and current HJK player) and Paulus Arajuuri (former Finnish international and current HJK player) at 13:30.

- Heineken guests Jari Litmanen (former Finnish international) and Laura Österberg-Kalmari (former Finnish international) at 15:00.

- Jussi Jääskeläinen (former Finnish international) and C More commentator Tuomas Virkkunen at 16:30.

Wednesday’s programme will feature:

- Perparim Hetemaj (former Finnish international and current HJK player), Mika Väyrynen (former Finnish international) and Pekka Lagerblom (former Finnish international) at 13:30.

- Heineken guests Jari Litmanen (former Finnish international) and Laura Österberg-Kalmari (former Finnish international) at 15:00.

- UEFA Super Cup trophy departure to the stadium at 18:15.

Football-themed events will be taking place throughout the festival, which will include activities from UEFA sponsors, while fans will have the opportunity to purchase official merchandise. Furthermore, supporters will be able to take their photo with not only the UEFA Super Cup trophy, but also the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League trophies, which will be on display.

The festival takes place from 11:00–20:00 on Tuesday 9 August and resumes at 11:00 on Wednesday 10 August.

(All times local)