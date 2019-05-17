UEFA Europa League finalists confirm media open days

Chelsea and Arsenal have confirmed details of their media open days ahead of the UEFA Europa League final at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday 29 May (kick-off 21:00 CET, 23:00 local time).

Chelsea

The Chelsea media open day will take place on Wednesday 22 May at the Chelsea Training Ground, 60–64 Stoke Rd, Stoke D'Abernon, Cobham, KT11 3PT. The day will start at 13:30 with a press conference with head coach Maurizio Sarri. A training session will follow at 15:00, open for one hour. From 17:00 there will be interview opportunities with players in a flash interview and mixed zone set-up.

All media wishing to attend are requested to email their name and organisation to media@chelseafc.com. The deadline to apply is 17:00 on Tuesday 21 May. All media attending must report to the media entrance in the main building and will be asked to show ID. There is limited parking available onsite.

Arsenal

Arsenal will hold their media open day on Tuesday 21 May at the Arsenal Training Centre, London Colney, near St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL2 1DR. The day will start at 11:00 with a training session open for one hour, followed by interview opportunities with players from 13:00 in a flash interview and mixed zone set-up. Head coach Unai Emery will then hold a press conference at 14:30.

All media wishing to attend are requested to email their name and organisation to matchmedia@arsenal.co.uk . The deadline to apply is 17:00 on Monday 20 May. All applicants must bring an ID card to be able to enter the training ground.

Both clubs have indicated that all fit and available first team squad players are due to be available for different elements during the respective media open days. All media open day timings are listed in UK time (CET-1).

The Final

The finalists have also confirmed their pre-match media activities at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Tuesday 28 May. Arsenal will stage their press conference at 17:45 local time (CET+2), followed by a fully open training session at 18:30. Chelsea will hold their press conference at 20:15 local time (CET+2), followed by a fully open training session from 21:00.