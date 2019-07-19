Fenerbahçe sanctioned for failure to comply with settlement agreement
Friday 19 July 2019
The CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber has determined that Fenerbahçe failed to comply with the break-even target for the reporting period ending in 2018.
The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has determined that Fenerbahçe (TUR) failed to comply with the break-even target for the reporting period ending in 2018 as required by the settlement agreement, which they entered into on 20 May 2016.
As a result, the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber has sanctioned the club with a withholding of revenues from UEFA club competitions of two million Euro (€2,000,000), a restriction on registering new players in UEFA club competitions in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons in the absence of a positive transfer balance, and a restriction on registering more than 23 players in UEFA club competitions in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.
However, the withholding of revenues shall be reduced to one million Euro (€1,000,000) provided that the club is able to prove, by 15 October 2019, that it has fulfilled conditions with respect to restructuring its debt and implementing new national financial monitoring.