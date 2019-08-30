UEFA caps ticket prices for away fans

040 – Clubs will now have until 3 September to complete player registrations

The UEFA Emergency Panel has today approved the capping of ticket prices for away fans in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League with immediate effect.

Ticket prices for away fans will be capped at a maximum of €70 in the UEFA Champions League and €45 in the UEFA Europa League, which represents the level of the lowest category ticket price of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals respectively.

This new regulation complements the existing rule which stipulates that the price of tickets for supporters of the visiting team must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category that are sold to supporters of the home team (excluding tickets available to season tickets holders, persons who are members of a supporters’ club or tickets sold as part of a promotional package).

Commenting on the introduction of the ticket price cap, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said:

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip.

“By capping ticket prices, we want to make sure that away fans can still travel to games and play their part in making the atmosphere inside football stadiums so special.”

On a different matter, the panel decided to extend the player registration deadline for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stages from 2 September 24:00CET to 3 September 24:00CET to avoid potential administrative registration issues, as 31 August and 1 September fall on Saturday and Sunday respectively.