UEFA technical reports website launched

UEFA competition technical reports provide important insights into European football's technical and tactical development – and they can now be found on a dedicated UEFA website.

The site – www.uefatechnicalreports.com – features analysis, talking points, facts and figures in digital-format reports which cover the broad range of the UEFA men's and women's football and futsal competitions.

The reports are available in UEFA's three official languages – English, French and German.

The reports are compiled by UEFA's teams of experienced technical experts, who examine the tactical and technical performance of the teams and review trends across the season, while bringing together all of the teams' performance data.

Clips, statistics and graphics support and emphasise the key findings, offer up-to-date education and football development information, and can be quickly accessed in a modern digital form.

The aim of each competition report is to enhance the educational concepts provided by UEFA, improve coaches' competence and, consequently, foster the development of players and the game on this continent as a whole.

As well as supplying key information for the coaching community, UEFA's technical reports are also a worthwhile read for dedicated football statisticians and the media – and will certainly also be of interest to football fans and keen observers of the game throughout Europe.

The following reports are currently available on the site:

2018/19 UEFA Champions League

2018/19 UEFA Europa League

2019 UEFA Nations League finals

2019 European Under-17 Championship

2019 European Women's Under-17 Championship

2019 UEFA Women's Futsal EURO finals

2019 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals