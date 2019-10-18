All-new Nissan Juke drives 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour – driven by the new Nissan Juke – kicks off in Leipzig, Germany, on Saturday as the first leg of a four-city European football road trip gets under way.

Nissan, marking its sixth season as a UEFA Champions League partner, will bring a new and innovative UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour to fans in the German city, as well as future stops in Valencia, Lille and London. The UEFA Champions League trophy will be on display, with fans also having the opportunity to see Nissan’s latest cars, including the new Nissan Juke.

“The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour is a unique opportunity for fans throughout Europe to be part of the competition,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA director of marketing.

“We are delighted to have on board Nissan, who are showing such a great deal of innovation and who are providing such excitement for the fans.”

UEFA ambassadors will be present at all stops, with former UEFA Champions League winner Steffen Freund attending the Leipzig leg taking place on 19 October at the Nissan Händler dealership on Torgauer Straße 108. Here fans will get the chance to meet Freund as well as take pictures with the UEFA Champions League trophy.

“Technology is at the heart of what Nissan does, and we want to provide a football experience through our technology to the biggest number of fans across Europe,” said Gareth Dunsmore, Nissan Europe vice-president for marketing communications, connected car services and customer experience.

“This trophy tour will also be the opportunity for fans to discover our brand-new Coupé Crossover, and as a mobility partner we strongly think that our cars can connect fans to a better experience.”

In addition, the trophy tour will visit a select number of Nissan retailers around Europe, giving even more local supporters unrivalled access to an elite footballing experience.

UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, driven by the new Nissan Juke – dates and locations: