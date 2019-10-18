UEFA Emergency Panel decision on Kosovo/Russia

Friday 18 October 2019

The UEFA Emergency Panel took a decision to keep teams from Kosovo and Russia apart in UEFA competitions

The UEFA Emergency Panel met on Wednesday to discuss the situation of matches between teams from Kosovo and Russia.

Having taken account of the security risks surrounding matches between teams from Russia and Kosovo, the Panel decided that the two teams shall no longer be drawn against each other in any future UEFA competitions until further notice.

Regarding the UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualification matches between the two teams already scheduled in group A, the UEFA Emergency Panel furthermore decided that both matches (Kosovo v Russia, originally scheduled on 4 October 2019 and postponed to a date to be decided; Russia v Kosovo, scheduled on 9 June 2020) shall be organised by the two associations on neutral grounds.

 

 

 

