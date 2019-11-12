Takeaway.com and UEFA announce global UEFA EURO 2020™ partnership

Takeaway.com has been announced as an official partner of UEFA EURO 2020™, which will give the online food delivery company the rights to stadium advertising, a unique player escort experience for children and chances for customers and those visiting affiliated restaurants to win thousands of tickets.

“Adding another digital native company to our sponsor family as our Official Food Delivery Service Partner, once again proves the strength of the UEFA EURO 2020™ brand and confirms that we are on the right track with our digital strategy,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA.

“Takeaway.com has established itself as a market leader in Europe in the rapidly growing food delivery industry and we are delighted to have them on board. Throughout the tournament, they will provide millions of fans of UEFA national team football with an easy and seamless way to order food, as they simultaneously watch some of European football’s biggest stars compete in one of world sport’s greatest spectacles.”

The competition is expected to be watched by a global cumulative TV audience of over five billion, while three million fans are expected to attend the matches in person. In order to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, it will be played in 12 countries across Europe, making UEFA EURO 2020™ the most accessible edition yet, which will give Takeaway.com unprecedented access to markets across Europe.

At present, the online food delivery company serves 16.7 million customers in 11 countries. This covers a number of nations who could compete at UEFA EURO 2020, as well as some of host cities, including Amsterdam, Bucharest and Munich.



“The services our company provides are already amongst the most recognized brands in the countries where we operate,” said Jitse Groen, the CEO of Takeaway.com. “The UEFA Euro 2020 sponsorship will add to our reach and will further establish Takeaway.com as a leading European household brand. It's a unique opportunity to reach the entire population, around the time when fans are enjoying their favourite food.“

UEFA EURO 2020™ will kick-off in Rome on 12 June, and will come to its conclusion a month later, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.