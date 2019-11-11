Elite Coaches Forum – Who's sitting on the bench for 2019
Monday 11 November 2019
The UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum takes place in Nyon on 11 November, as an opportunity for UEFA to hear the perspectives of some of the European game's leading coaches.
Some of European club football's leading coaches will put their rivalries to one side this week when they team up at UEFA's annual Elite Club Coaches Forum in Switzerland.
First staged in 1999, the event offers European football's governing body a unique opportunity to listen to the views of some of the most successful coaches in the game – and to incorporate their perspectives into UEFA's policy and decision-making.
This season's edition will be no different, with an array of celebrated coaches stepping away from the pressures of club competition to share their insights and experiences at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.
We look below at who will join us for the 2019 forum on Monday 11 November.
• MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI
Date of birth: 11 August 1967
Nationality: Italian
Coaching career: Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Milan, Juventus
UEFA club matches as coach: 88
• CARLO ANCELOTTI
Date of birth: 10 June 1959
Nationality: Italian
Coaching career: Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern München, Napoli
UEFA club matches as coach: 212
• UNAI EMERY
Date of birth: 3 November 1971
Nationality: Spanish
Coaching career: Lorca Deportiva, Almería, Valencia, Spartak Moskva, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal
UEFA club matches as coach: 136
• PAULO FONSECA
Date of birth: 5 March 1973
Nationality: Portuguese
Coaching career: Estrela Amadora (youth), 1º Dezembro, Odivelas, Pinhalnovense, Aves, Paços Ferreira, Porto, Paços Ferreira, Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma
UEFA club matches as coach: 52
• RUDI GARCIA
Date of birth: 20 February 1964
Nationality: French
Coaching career: Corbeil-Essonnes (player-coach), St-Étienne, Dijon, Le Mans, LOSC Lille, Roma, Marseille, Lyon
UEFA club matches as coach: 80
• PEP GUARDIOLA
Date of birth: 18 January 1971
Nationality: Spanish
Coaching career: Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern München, Manchester City
UEFA club matches as coach: 124
• JÜRGEN KLOPP
Date of birth: 16 June 1967
Nationality: German
Coaching career: Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool
UEFA club matches as coach: 97
• MIRCEA LUCESCU
Date of birth: 29 July 1945
Nationality: Romanian
Coaching career: Corvinul Hunedoara, Dinamo București, Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana, Rapid București (twice), Internazionale, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit
UEFA club matches as coach: 222
• MAURIZIO SARRI
Date of birth: 10 January 1959
Nationality: Italian
Coaching career: Sangiovannese, Pescara, Arezzo, Avellino, Verona, Perugia, Grosseto, Alessandria, Sorrento, Empoli, Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus
UEFA club matches as coach: 45
• OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJÆR
Date of birth: 26 February 1973
Nationality: Norwegian
Coaching career: Manchester United Reserves, Molde (twice), Cardiff City, Manchester United UEFA club matches as coach: 40
• ERIK TEN HAG
Date of birth: 2 February 1970
Nationality: Dutch
Coaching career: Twente (youth, assistant), PSV Eindhoven (assistant), Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern München II, Utrecht, Ajax
UEFA club matches as coach: 32
• THOMAS TUCHEL
Date of birth: 29 August 1973
Nationality: German
Coaching career: Stuttgart (youth coach and U19s assistant coach), Augsburg (U19s, academy coordinator and reserves), Mainz (U19s), Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA club matches as coach: 40
• ZINÉDINE ZIDANE
Date of birth: 23 June 1972
Nationality: French
Coaching career: Real Madrid (twice)
UEFA club matches as coach: 39