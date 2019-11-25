UEFA Foundation for Children funds 42 new projects worldwide

The foundation’s board of trustees, which met in Nyon last week under the chairmanship of UEFA President Alexander Čeferin, has allocated the body’s 2019/20 budget of over €4.76m to help fund 42 new humanitarian and development projects for children in Europe and other continents.

The UEFA Foundation for Children board of trustees at their meeting in Nyon ©UEFA

This strengthens the worldwide presence of the body set up by UEFA in 2015 to help children, through sport and football in particular, by providing backing primarily in the areas of health, education, access to sport, personal development, integration and defending the rights of the child.

The number of projects aided by the UEFA foundation over the past four years has now risen to 245 in 100 countries, with around one million people benefitting from its work. Half of the foundation’s funding is allocated to European projects, with the other half earmarked for projects beyond this continent.

What the UEFA Foundation for Children does ©UEFA Foundation

“Our foundation plays an instrumental role in aiding children living in challenging and difficult conditions around the world,” said Mr Čeferin.

“With the help of all the foundation trustees, we will continue to strengthen the foundation’s activities by increasing our efficiency and our positive impact for the benefit of children and their families”.

EURO 2020 projects

The foundation allocated funding for 2019/20 to, among others, projects associated with UEFA EURO 2020, which takes place in 12 European countries next summer to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

The board based its choice of new projects according to the following criteria:

- promoting employment through sport, especially football;

- supporting victims of conflict;

- supporting general development programmes through access to sport, in particular football, in the areas of health, education, personal development and the integration of minorities.

A UEFA Foundation for Children exhibition at the House of European Football marked the board of trustees meeting ©UEFA

“Once again, the number and range of project proposals received by the UEFA foundation – to foster education, development, inclusion and empowerment – proves how much football inspires and offers hope,” said board of trustees member Nathalie Iannetta.

“Football brings us together”

The foundation’s work knows no borders – it extends across Europe and to the far corners of the world, where targeted projects may best be used to fulfil UEFA's mission on behalf of children.

The 42 new projects for 2019/20, the foundation said, had been selected on the basis of “the demands and realities of the world around us.”

“The foundation is proud to support these associations,” said Nathalie Iannetta, “and to see how much the beautiful game brings us together, carries us, saves us sometimes and, above all, unites us, ever expanding our horizons.”

“We believe in the brilliant potential of every child”

