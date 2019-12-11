Overview

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has the important role of overseeing the application of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The CFCB is an Organ for the Administration of Justice and may impose disciplinary measures in the event of non-fulfilment of the requirements set out in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations. Its final decisions may only be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. Importantly, the CFCB is competent to determine whether licensors (national associations) and licence applicants (clubs) have fulfilled the licensing criteria or the financial fair play requirements, and to decide on cases relating to club eligibility for the UEFA club competitions.

The CFCB is underpinned by an Investigatory Chamber, led by the CFCB chief investigator for the monitoring and investigation stage of the proceedings, and an Adjudicatory Chamber for the judgement stage of the proceedings led by the CFCB chairman.

In May 2016, UEFA's Executive Committee re-elected the CFCB members for the period between 2016 and 2020.

The CFCB is chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues. A former general prosecutor of the Portuguese Republic, Mr Cunha Rodrigues was a judge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) from 2000, and he took office as of 8 October 2012, when he left the CJEU.

Regulations

Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, Edition 2019

Club Financial Control Body Investigatory Chamber

The work of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) is underpinned by the Investigatory Chamber, led by the CFCB chief investigator for the monitoring and investigation stage of the proceedings.

The investigatory chamber consists of the CFCB chief investigator, who heads the CFCB investigatory chamber and takes the necessary measures to guarantee its proper functioning, and at least three other members, including a CFCB deputy chief investigator.

An investigation can be opened ex officio or upon request. The CFCB chief investigator establishes the facts and collects all relevant evidence. He leads the investigation proceedings himself or assigns this role to other member of the investigatory chamber.

At the end of the investigation, the CFCB chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the investigatory chamber, may decide to dismiss the case; conclude, with the consent of the defendant, a settlement agreement; or apply, with the consent of the defendant, disciplinary measures limited to a warning, a reprimand or a fine up to a maximum amount of €200,000; or refer the case to the Adjudicatory Chamber.

Further details of the CFCB Investigatory Chamber can be found in the procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body.

Chairman and Chief Investigator

Yves Leterme (Belgium)

Members

Jacobo Beltrán (Spain)

Egon Franck (Germany)

Konstantin Sonin (Russia)

Petra Stanonik Bošnjak (Slovenia)

Yves Wehrli (France)

Club Financial Control Body Adjudicatory Chamber

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) decides on cases referred to it by the CFCB chief investigator, the CFCB chairman or on the request of a directly affected party.

The Adjudicatory Chamber consists of the CFCB chairman, who heads the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber and supervises the functioning of the CFCB, and at least three other members, including two CFCB vice-chairmen.

The proceedings are conducted by the CFCB chairman who informs the defendant of the opening of the judgement stage.

The adjudicatory chamber makes its final decision in the presence of at least three of its members, including the CFCB chairman, who have attended the deliberations, and by simple majority. The adjudicatory chamber may take the following final decisions: to dismiss the case; to accept or reject the club's admission to the UEFA club competition; to impose disciplinary measures; to uphold, reject, or modify a decision of the CFCB Chief Investigator.

Disciplinary measures include among others the following: a warning; a reprimand; a fine; deduction of points; withholding of revenues from a UEFA competition; prohibition on registering new players in UEFA competitions; restriction on the number of players that a club may register for participation in UEFA competitions, including a financial limit on the overall aggregate cost of the employee benefits expenses of players registered on the A-list for the purposes of UEFA club competitions; disqualification from competitions in progress and/or exclusion from future competitions; withdrawal of a title or award.

Chairman

José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues (Portugal)

Vice-Chairmen

Christiaan Timmermans (Netherlands)

Louis Peila (Switzerland)

Members

Charles Flint (England)

Adam Giersz (Poland)

Cases