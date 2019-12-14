UEFA welcomes Brussels Court of Appeal ruling on third-party player ownership

UEFA has positively noted the decision taken by the Brussels Court of Appeal to reject the challenge brought by Doyen Sports and RFC Seraing against UEFA, FIFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association concerning the legality of the ban on third-party ownership of players (“TPO”).



UEFA originally called for FIFA to ban TPO as a matter of principle back in December 2012, subsequent to the recommendations of the Professional Football Strategy Council which brings together the four main stakeholders involved in European professional football (i.e. UEFA, clubs, leagues and players). FIFA introduced a worldwide ban on TPO in May 2015.



UEFA considers the ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal to be a sensible and logical outcome. As European football’s governing body, UEFA reaffirms its stringent opposition to TPO on the basis that it is harmful to the interests of players, clubs and fans, and also undermines the standing and integrity of the game.