Three clubs sanctioned for breach of FFP regulations

FC Ordabasy, NK Olimpija Ljubljana and FK Crvena Zvezda have received sanctions from the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body for breaching Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has taken decisions in the cases of three clubs that had been referred to it by the CFCB chief investigator, concerning the non-fulfilment of the club monitoring requirements defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations. In particular, the clubs failed to satisfy overdue payable requirements by regulated deadlines.

FC Ordabasy (KAZ): The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) unless the club is able to prove by 31 January 2020 that it has paid the amounts that were identified as overdue payables as at 30 September 2019. The club has also been fined €100,000.

NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN): The club has been fined €75,000 for making payments of its overdue payables amounts after the deadlines provided for in the regulations.

FK Crvena zvezda (SRB): The club has been fined €50,000 for making payments of its overdue payables amounts after the deadlines provided for in the regulations.