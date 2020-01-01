UEFA technical expert Dany Ryser : New Year's resolutions for coaches

As one of Europe’s most seasoned coach education experts, Dany Ryser is well-qualified to list the do’s and don’ts of an unforgiving profession. The UEFA technical instructor, who led the Swiss team to victory in the 2009 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, is on hand to help ensure that the next generation of Jose Mourinho’s or Pep Guardiola’s have the right qualifications to fulfil their ambitions.

Ryser took time out from the recent UEFA Coach Education Conference in Cyprus to explain why young coaches need more than inspirational team talks to get the best out of their players. Here are his top 10 tips.

DO

1. TRUST AND HONESTY MATTERS

“You’ve got to create an atmosphere of trust with the people that you’re working with – it’s absolutely essential for your working environment. People should always know where they stand with you – so talk to them honestly.”

2. COMMUNICATE CLEARLY, SHOW RESPECT

“Always try to set an example to others. Talk clearly in your dealings with players and others around you, especially when you’ve got difficult decisions to make – for example, when you leave a player out of the team.”

“It’s important that people know that you’ll show respect to them – but that respect also has to be mutual!”

3. BE OPEN TO NEW IDEAS

“Always look to find solutions to any situation. As a coach, you must never stand still – always challenge yourself. Be courageous in your work, actions and decisions.”

4. KNOW YOUR CLUB

“If you’re the head coach of a club team, get to know the people in the club – and not just the players – you must know what’s expected of you, and be aware of the club’s philosophy. You’re not just working with your team!”

5. ENJOY VICTORY…

“Think about how and why you’ve won a match, and you’re obviously entitled to enjoy a win – but then move on soon to what comes next…”





DON’T

1. …DWELL ON DEFEAT

“It’s the same as when you’ve won - analyse why you’ve lost a match, but don’t spend too much time doing so…start quickly looking ahead to the future, the next match, the next challenge…”

“If you want to take the correct decisions and analyse things clearly, it’s much better when your emotions don’t get the better of you.”

2. …KEEP LOOKING FOR EXCUSES

“One of the key attributes for a coach is to always be flexible. It’s up to you to find the solutions to the problems!”

3. …BE NEGATIVE OR INSULTING

“It’s detrimental to the team and your environment if you’re walking around with a negative attitude – be positive! Of course, you’re entitled to be critical, but never let your feelings and opinions descend into insulting behaviour.”

4. …IGNORE THE MEDIA

“It’s part of your job to be available to the media – give honest answers and stand by what you say. But, of course, think about what you actually want to say, and what should remain private.”

5. …LOOK DOWN AT THE FANS

“Fans pay their money to watch and follow their team – they’ve every right to have a different opinion to that of the coach! It’s all down to respect again – conduct yourself in the proper manner.”