Germany mourns former goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, capped 39 times and a runner-up at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, has passed away at the age of 84.

Tilkowski was a member of the Borussia Dortmund team which became the first German club to lift European silverware by defeating Liverpool in the 1965/66 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

Tilkowski makes a save in the 1966 World Cup final ©Getty Images

Outside of Germany, Tilkowski is perhaps best known for conceding Geoff Hurst's controversial second goal in the 1966 World Cup final, won 4-2 by England after extra time. Tilkowski always maintained that Hurst's shot never crossed the line.

"In Hans Tilkowski, German football has lost a sportsman who was highly regarded internationally," said Borussia Dortmund president, Dr Reinhard Rauball.

"He made football history as BVB beat Liverpool in the 1966 final to become the first German team to win a European trophy. Tilkowski played a decisive part with his saves in the final and preceding rounds. The BVB family are mourning the loss of a wonderful person and would like to send our condolences to his family."

Tilkowski also played for Westfalia Herne and Eintracht Frankfurt in a distinguished career. He went on to coach Werder Bremen, 1860 München, Nürnberg, Saarbrücken and AEK Athens in Greece.