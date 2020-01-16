Scotland mourns former goalkeeper and manager Brown

Former Scotland goalkeeper and manager Bobby Brown has died at the age of 96.

Brown started his career at Queen's Park before joining Rangers in 1946, where he won three Scottish titles, three Scottish FA Cups and two Scottish League Cups, including a domestic treble in 1948. While at Ibrox, he made 296 appearances, kept 109 clean sheets and won five caps for Scotland.

Hanging up his gloves after a spell at Falkirk, Brown enjoyed a successful spell as manager of St Johnstone, guiding the Perth side to the top flight, and was named as the first full-time Scotland manager in 1967. His first competitive game in charge was a famous 3-2 victory against the then world champions England at Wembley.

Bobby Brown in action for Scotland in 1952 ©Getty Images

Scottish Football Association (SFA) president Rod Petrie said: "Bobby holds a special place in the hearts of all Scotland supporters. He not only played for his country, becoming the last amateur player to earn a cap for Scotland, but would go on to become the nation's first full-time manager, a role he fulfilled for four years."

Rangers chairman Dave King added: "He was a wonderful servant of our club and we will remember him with great fondness. He was a gentleman of the game and set standards which typify what Rangers is about."