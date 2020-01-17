2018/19 UEFA fair play competition winners
Friday 17 January 2020
Article summary
Finland, Georgia and the Faroe Islands have won their respective categories in the 2018/19 UEFA fair play competition – and all three UEFA member associations will donate their winnings to amateur or professional clubs of their choice for fair play or respect activities.
Article top media content
Article body
Finland and the Faroe Islands won the overall fair play award and the award for spectators’ behaviour respectively for the second successive season, while Georgia clinched the award for the best improvement in their overall fair play score from one season to the next.
The winning associations in each of the three categories will be awarded €50,000 each to donate to amateur or professional clubs of their choice, to be allocated to fund fair play or respect-themed projects.
The 2018/19 UEFA fair play rankings are based on the fair play results obtained from all UEFA competition matches played at both club and national team level between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019.
The rankings are established on the basis of the UEFA fair play report, which is completed after each match by the UEFA match delegate, in consultation with the referees and the referee observers.
Only associations that have played a minimum of 42 matches were taken into account in the final rankings. This cut-off point is obtained by dividing the total number of UEFA matches by the number of participating UEFA member associations.
Detailed information on the UEFA Fair Play competition can be found in Articles 12 and 13 of the UEFA Fair Play Regulations
Previous UEFA Fair Play competition winners (current system)
2015/16
Overall fair play: Norway
Improvement in overall fair play score: Belarus
Spectators’ behaviour: Estonia
2016/17
Overall fair play: Iceland
Improvement in overall fair play score: Georgia
Spectators’ behaviour: Finland
2017/18
Overall fair play: Finland
Improvement in overall fair play score: Northern Ireland
Spectators’ behaviour: Faroe Islands