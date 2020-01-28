New term for Abdullayev in Azerbaijan

Rovnag Abdullayev has been re-elected as president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for the fourth successive time. He became president of Azerbaijan’s national association in 2008, and had previously been re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

The AFFA president spoke about Azerbaijan’s prominent profile within European football - the capital Baku will stage four matches at this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020 finals. "This is a great responsibility, but we are confident,” he said.

Baku also hosted last season’s UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals in 2016.

Born in Nakhchivan, Rovnag Abdullayev studied civil engineering in Moscow and worked his way up to become a major figure in Azerbaijan's oil industry; he has been head of the state oil company since 2005.