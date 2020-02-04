UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour to collect football boots from fans for Syrian refugees

Following the success of the 2019 trophy tour, when football fans from across Europe donated over 1,000 pairs of football boots, Kia – in cooperation with the UEFA Foundation for Children – is repeating the initiative, with the aim of helping youngsters at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

Across its seven stops, starting in Frankfurt and ending in Warsaw, the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour Driven by Kia will once again be counting on donations of unwanted children's footwear as part of the #PassThemOn campaign.

The UEFA president has visited the Zaatari camp in the past ©UEFA.com

The initiative has the backing of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who has seen for himself how much football means to the young Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"Football has the power to unite and can bring children so much joy and happiness," said Mr Čeferin, who has visited the Zaatari refugee camp on two occasions.

"The UEFA Foundation for Children helped to provide pitches for the refugees to use, but they have been lacking boots. I am delighted that over 1,000 pairs were handed over last year and I would like to call on fans across Europe to donate their unwanted footwear to make a real difference to those living at the camp."

The tour will visit Frankfurt, Barcelona, Rome**, Geneva*, Manchester, Amsterdam and Warsaw, giving fans the opportunity to see the UEFA Europa League trophy up close. There is also the chance to meet football legends at a variety of city-centre pop-up locations, local amateur clubs and schools.

Former England forward Michael Owen, is the ambassador of the 2020 UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour. ©Getty Images

"The trophy tour is a fantastic way to bring together football fans, as well as supporting an incredible cause," said former England striker Michael Owen, the 2020 ambassador of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour.

"I always knew from a young age that I wanted to play football and, even more so, I vividly remember the special moment of receiving my first pair of boots. To be able to provide these young refugees with boots to fulfil their passion too is something I am immensely proud to be a part of and something that I know they will remember forever."

Over 1,000 pairs of boots were donated last year to the Zaatari camp ©UEFA.com

Every fan who donates a pair of boots will have the chance to win tickets to the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk, Poland. #PassThemOn boot donations can be made at any stage of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, as well as at selected Kia dealerships in each participating country. The collected boots will be handed over to the Zaatari refugee camp in the summer.

"We are extremely excited to bring back the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour Driven by Kia for a second year," said Artur Martins, global brand & marketing head at Kia Motors Corporation.



"This news is testament to the huge success and popularity of the first year of the campaign. Last year, the tour gave football fans of all ages the chance to see the trophy up close and to donate their football boots to a very deserving cause – which proved to be an overwhelming success. This year, we hope to receive even more donations and continue to support the young refugees in playing a sport that they love."

The UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour Driven by Kia begins in Frankfurt on Friday 7 February and will end on 16 May, ahead of the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk.

The UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour Driven by Kia schedule:

Frankfurt: 7-8 February

Barcelona: 21 February

Geneva: 3-11 March

Rome: 13-14 March

Amsterdam: 27-28 March

Manchester: 1-2 May

Warsaw: 15-16 May

* Geneva Motor Show will feature trophy display only, with no boots donation or ticket promotion activities.

** No ticket promotion will be held at the Rome location due to legal restrictions.