Over one million UEFA EURO 2020 tickets to be distributed to fans’ mobile phones

In terms of ticket demand, UEFA EURO 2020 is the biggest EURO ever and will bring football closer to the fans than ever before. To enhance the fan experience, tickets will be distributed to fans via a ground-breaking new blockchain-based mobile ticketing system, which will make entry into the stadium smooth, safe and secure.

The new state-of-the-art mobile ticketing system will provide secure ticket distribution and help prevent the replication and duplication of tickets, with QR codes only being activated by Bluetooth once fans are in close proximity to the stadium.

The UEFA EURO 2020 mobile ticket project builds upon the successful inaugural UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019 for which over 110,000 tickets (representing 80% of the tickets available) were successfully delivered to mobile phones for the four matches.

Fans who purchased UEFA EURO 2020 tickets during the December 2019 sales phase and later sales phases closer to the tournament will receive their tickets as mobile tickets via the UEFA EURO 2020 mobile tickets app. The app will be available for download towards the end of May 2020 for Android and iOS phones. Mobile tickets will be delivered to the app no later than seven days before the match. In total, UEFA expects to deliver over one million mobile tickets to fans across all 51 matches.



Why mobile tickets?

With a total of 28.3 million ticket requests, UEFA EURO 2020 is officially the most in-demand UEFA EURO ever. Moreover, with ticket applications from fans in over 200 countries, the mobile ticket solution will greatly assist ticket distribution across the world.

Additionally, UEFA is committed to ensuring the sustainability of UEFA EURO 2020 and having over one million mobile tickets will contribute to this objective by significantly reducing the number of paper tickets compared with previous tournaments.

Fans will benefit from an improved fan experience as they can easily transfer their tickets to their guests using the app’s transfer function, which will facilitate their entry into the stadium.

Supporters who purchase ‘Follow my team’ tickets will receive their mobile tickets only once their team has qualified for a specific match. The ability to deliver mobile tickets to fans close to matchday will considerably enhance the fan journey, as fans will no longer be required to visit ticket collection points to exchange ticket vouchers.

Once fans have downloaded their tickets, the only requirements are for them to have Bluetooth activated when approaching the stadium and to ensure their phones are fully charged.

