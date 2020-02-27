UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Amsterdam meeting

007 - Appointment of hosts for various UEFA club competition finals for decision

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday 2 March from 10:00 to 16:00, ahead of the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Amsterdam on Tuesday 3 March. The UEFA Executive Committee meeting will take place at the NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky (Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam).

The main items on the agenda are:

• Appointment of hosts

- 2022 UEFA Europa League final

- 2022 & 2023 UEFA Super Cups

- 2022 & 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League finals

- 2021 UEFA Congress

• Approval of regulations

- 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

- 2020/21 UEFA Europa League

- 2020/21 UEFA Youth League

- 2020 UEFA Super Cup

- 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League

- 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League

No media activities are planned after the UEFA Executive Committee meeting, with a press conference scheduled after the UEFA Congress the following day.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for Wednesday 27 May in Gdańsk, Poland.