Update on UEFA competition matches being played this week

Following the decisions of the Italian authorities, the UEFA Europa League match between FC Internazionale Milano and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad will be played behind closed doors at the Stadio San Siro in Milan on Thursday 27 February 2020.

All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned and at this time there are no restrictions for attending supporters.

UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding Covid-19 and to liaise with relevant authorities in this respect.