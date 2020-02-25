UEFA President visits Greece for football talks

Mr Čeferin was accompanied on his trip to the Greek capital Athens by FIFA Vice-President Greg Clarke, UEFA National Associations Division Director Zoran Laković, and other high-level UEFA and FIFA officials.

Today, Mr Čeferin was received by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Deputy Greek Minister of Culture and Sport, Lefteris Avgenakis. Talks centred on a range of matters concerning the development of football in the country.

Aleksander Čeferin and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ©UEFA

Mr Čeferin and Mr Mitsotakis signed a declaration of intent underlining their common commitment to the healthy development of football and to safeguard sporting values in Greece. The declaration also emphasised a common will to work in order to launch rational and sustainable solutions to existing problems in Greek professional football.

The UEFA President met EPO President Evangelos Grammenos on Monday for discussions on various topics relating to the functioning of football in Greece.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be back in Athens, the city where I was elected as UEFA President four years ago,” said Mr Čeferin after his two-day visit.

“My meetings with the Greek football and government authorities have been constructive. We have held open discussions on all of the major issues concerning the situation in Greek football.”

“Swift action is needed from all stakeholders - the national association, clubs, leagues and government - to improve the image of football in Greece. If all the parties co-operate together, progress and improvements can be made in priority areas such as safety and security and the fight against match-fixing.”