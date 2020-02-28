10,000 tickets available to the general public for 2020 UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk

008 - Ticket launch for 2020 UEFA Europa League final



Ticket sales for the 2020 UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk, Poland, will start today at 14:00 CET, exclusively on UEFA.com, and will run until 14:00 CET on 12 March 2020. A total of 10,000 tickets are being made available to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The finalists will be allocated 20,000 tickets (10,000 for each team). The final will be played on Wednesday 27 May 2020 (kick-off at 21:00 CET) at the Gdańsk Stadium (net capacity of 39,500).

Tickets will not be sold on a first come, first served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the sales period has ended.

Following consultation the independent Football Supporters Europe network (FSE) UEFA has set the prices for the final as follows:

• Category 4: €40

• Category 3: €65

• Category 2: €90

• Category 1: €130

• Accessible tickets for disabled spectators: €40 (all tickets have been priced at the Category 4 rate and one companion ticket is provided free of charge)



‘Flexi-Final’ tickets

UEFA recognises that the level of interest from fans for the UEFA Europa League final may be driven by the teams who qualify. To reflect this, and as a continuation of the successful ‘Fans First’ strategy launched for UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA is offering fans a new type of ticket within the general public ticket sales – a ‘Flexi-Final’ ticket, which is specifically designed for fans who only wish to attend the final should their team qualify.

‘Flexi-Final’ tickets are separate from the finalists’ allocation, and will be available for fans of the teams who still remain in the competition. A handling fee will apply to all successful applicants for 'Flexi-Final' tickets. However, should their team not reach the final, the ticket will be fully refunded excluding the handling fee. All general public tickets, including ‘Flexi-Final’ tickets, will be delivered via the secure UEFA official mobile ticketing application.

Fans who wish to attend the final irrespective of the teams that qualify can apply for regular tickets.

Applicants can apply for up to four tickets each. The tickets will be personalised, and each applicant is required to provide their personal details on the ticket portal. They will be informed by email by the end of March 2020 whether their application has been successful.

Fans will also be able to check the status of their application on the ticket portal. Tickets will be delivered to them via the UEFA official mobile ticketing application.

An FAQ section is available on UEFA.com.

Competitive hospitality packages are available here.





Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2020 UEFA Europa League final are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2020 UEFA Europa League final will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA’s terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.