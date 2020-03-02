Budapest to host 2022 UEFA Europa League Final

009 - Turin and Eindhoven to host 2022 and 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League finals respectively

The UEFA Executive Committee today met in Amsterdam and appointed Minsk, Belarus, as the venue for the 2021 Ordinary UEFA Congress.

The committee furthermore appointed the hosts of several club competition finals as follows:

UEFA Europa League 2022: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

UEFA Women's Champions League 2022: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

UEFA Women's Champions League 2023: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

UEFA Super Cup 2022: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland*

UEFA Super Cup 2023: Kazan Arena, Russia*

The following regulations were approved:

2020/21 UEFA Champions League

2020/21 UEFA Europa League

2020/21 UEFA Youth League

2020 UEFA Super Cup

2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League

2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup

2020 UEFA Coaching Convention

2020 UEFA Medical Regulations

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will take place in Gdańsk, Poland on 27 May 2020, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final.

*The Albanian Football Association withdrew the candidature of Tirana for the UEFA Super Cup finals 2022 and 2023 ahead of the vote.