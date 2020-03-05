Clubs referred to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber

The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent CFCB investigatory chamber, has decided to refer the two above-mentioned clubs to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.

Olympique de Marseille, which is under settlement regime, did not comply with the conditions set in its settlement agreement for the 2019/20 season.

KS Lechia Gdańsk failed to provide the CFCB investigatory chamber with the required break-even information during the 2019/20 season.

Further communication on the monitoring of the remaining clubs having signed settlement agreements – CFR Cluj, Galatasaray SK, FK Kairat Almaty, Maccabi Tel Aviv and FC Porto – and on the monitoring of all other clubs having taken part to the 2019/20 UEFA club competitions will follow in due course.