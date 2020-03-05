Update on UEFA competition matches

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities in Italy and Spain respectively, and related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, the following upcoming UEFA club competition matches will go ahead next week as scheduled, but will be played behind closed doors:



UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, second leg:

Valencia CF (Spain) – Atalanta BC (Italy), 10 March, 21.00CET

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, first leg:

FC Internazionale Milano (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain), 12 March, 21.00CET



UEFA Youth League matches which are scheduled to take place in Italy next week will also be played behind closed doors, in accordance with decisions taken by the Italian authorities.

Any further update regarding other UEFA competition matches will be published on UEFA.com in due course.