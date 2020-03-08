No pre-match handshake at UEFA matches
Sunday 8 March 2020
Handshakes before UEFA competition matches will not take place until further notice in line with recommendations made by the World Health Organisation.
UEFA today announced that players would not be shaking hands with their opponents and referees as part of the pre-match protocol at UEFA matches until further notice.
This will be applied to all UEFA matches and is in line with recommendations made by the World Health Organisation to minimise potential transmission of COVID-19.