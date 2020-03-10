Re-elected Svendsen promises further development in Norwegian football

Svendsen, a 64-year-old graduate in economics with a background in banking and property management, and former chairman of Rosenborg BK, took the reins of Norwegian football in 2016. He was re-elected by acclamation at the NFF’s general assembly.

‘Joy and expectations’

“Thank you for your trust in me. It is with both joy and great expectations that I continue for two more years in this great organisation,” Svendsen said after the re-election was confirmed.

Svendsen emphasised the importance of managing and sustaining grassroots activity, while at the same time focusing on the further development of top-level players.

‘Stronger together’

“We have excellent grassroots activities, but we will also aim at becoming better even at the top level,” he said. “It is not a contradiction, but a necessary collaboration. ‘Stronger Together’ is the vision of the national teams. We can use the same words about the collaboration within the whole of our football family. We become stronger when we work together”.

“Football is the core of our activity," Svendsen concluded. “Therefore, 'Football for All' is the main message of our activity, reinforced by the emotional values of ‘joy, dreams and community’.”