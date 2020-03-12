Postponement of Youth tournaments

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, all elite round mini-tournaments of the U17 and WU17, U19 and WU19 European championships, due to take place between 14 March and 14 April 2020, are postponed.

This is a general precautionary measure, taken to avoid the possibility of players – many of whom would be minors – being stranded away from their families in the event of host governments declaring lockdowns or quarantines.

Further information about the rescheduling of these competitions will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.