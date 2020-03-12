UEFA calls meeting of European Football Stakeholders

In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.



Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.



Further communication will be made following those meetings.