Update on UEFA competition matches - (12 March 2020)

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF, the following UEFA Champions League matches will not take place as scheduled.



UEFA Champions League, Round of 16:

Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF, 17 March , 21:00CET

, 21:00CET Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais, 17 March, 21:00CET

Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.