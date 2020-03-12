Update on UEFA competition matches - (12 March 2020)

Thursday 12 March 2020

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches between Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF and Juventus - Olympique Lyonnais will not take place as scheduled.

©UEFA.com

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF, the following UEFA Champions League matches will not take place as scheduled.

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16:

  • Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF, 17 March, 21:00CET
  • Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais, 17 March, 21:00CET

Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 12 March 2020

Related Items

Update on UEFA competition matches - (12 March 2020)
12/03/2020

LiveUpdate on UEFA competition matches - (12 March 2020)

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches between Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF and Juventus - Olympique Lyonnais will not take place as scheduled.
Top