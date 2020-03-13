San Marino mourns former general secretary Luciano Casadei

The former general secretary of the San Marino Football Federation (FSGC), Luciano Casadei, has passed away at the age of 62.

He was a key figure within the association for 28 years, taking up the post of general secretary in 1989, a year after the republic had joined UEFA. Previously, Casadei had been sports director of SS Montevito (now FC Fiorentino).

Casadei held the position of FSCG general secretary until 2017. "The San Marino FA is close to Luciano Casadei's family, and expresses our condolences," the FSGC wrote on their official site. “Luciano Casadei was one of the greats of San Marino football.”